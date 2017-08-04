DOJ names trial prosecutors for Boniel case

Department of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II designated Central Visayas Assistant Regional Prosecutor Llena Ipong-Avila and Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Juan Pedro Navera as the trial prosecutors to handle the criminal case against Bohol Provincial Board member Niño Rey Boniel, who is one of the suspects in killing his wife, Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Bendong-Boniel.

A parricide case was filed against Niño while a murder case was filed against eight other suspects on the slay of Gisela.

The order was received by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office last August 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from Niño’s case, the Regional prosecutor will also handle the case of murder against Reolito Boniel, Niño’s cousin.