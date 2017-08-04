A delicious twist on fried chicken

GOLDEN COWRIE AND HUKAD | Sinigang, Adobo, and Labuyo — three ultimate Filipino dishes meet the world’s ultimate comfort food with Golden Cowrie and Hukad’s newest offering! Introducing the PinoySpice Chicken – a special fried chicken that comes in these three distinct flavors for an extra surprising and delicious twist. In Cebu, Golden Cowrie is located at Salinas Drive Lahug, Marina Mall, A.S. Fortuna, SM City Cebu and the newly opened Golden Cowrie Filipino Kitchen at Ayala Center Cebu. Hukad is located at Robinson’s Cybergate, The Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu, Parkmall, South Town Centre, and SM Seaside City. For deliveries and reservations, contact (032) 233-4243 and (032) 233-3278. Visit www.alwaysafeast.ph to know more about this proudly Cebuano restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT