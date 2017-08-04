Meet Gaisano Capital’s Cutest Baby

GAISANO CAPITAL | THE adorable 1 year and 5 month-old Yousif Dane Hameson Tatad from Banawa, Cebu City is the winner of Gaisano Capital’s Cutest Baby Contest. He was chosen from among the 10 similarly cute babies last July 29 at City Soho Mall. He was also awarded as the Most Popular Baby garnering the highest number of online votes (Gaisano Capital FB page). Prizes he received include cash and Gaisano Capital gift certificates. Jaiannah Margeaux Viros and Rzariana Princess Ilagan won the Shoppers Choice Award. While the Johnsons Baby Award was given to Rzariana Princess Ilagan. All babies received special gift items from the sponsors Baby Belo and Johnsons. Other sponsors were Pigeon, Baby Corner, Springtime’s, Giant Carrier, Little Miracle, Beginnings and Nuby.

