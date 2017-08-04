Exciting events, discounts in SM Malls Cybermonth

GET the must-have gadgets at your favorite SM malls this month of August. SM Supermalls, through its ultimate technology and lifestyle center Cyberzone, ushers the month of August with the highly anticipated annual Cyber Month Tech Sale, a month-long indulgence for the tech savvies, game geeks and gadget lovers.

Get up to 50% off on your favorite gadgets and accessories during the Gadget Sale beginning Aug. 1 to 31 in SM City Consolacion and SM Seaside City Cebu and during the Techsale on Aug. 17 to 31 at the Cyberzone, lower ground floor of SM City Cebu.

Check-out your favorite Cosplay characters on parade on Aug. 20 in SM City Consolacion, and Aug. 26 in SM Hypermarket Lapu-Lapu.

Get tips on today’s hottest trends – from gadgets to fashion, in the Blogger’s Workshop on August 18 and 25 in SM City Consolacion, and Aug. 19 in SM Hypermarket Lapu-Lapu.

Share your #FirstDibsAtSM gadget discoveries this #SMCybermonth for a chance to win it.

Witness this year’s eSports Festival Cebu, a national eSports competition and qualifier for Dota 2, League of Legends, Hearthstone, Street Fighter, Tekken, Starcraft 2 & Clash of Clans. Tournament is set on Aug. 21-23 at the Cebu Trade Hall of SM City Cebu.

Keep up the latest in technology and discover new apps, trends, and styles in SM City Cebu’s Cyberfusion on Aug. 22, 4 PM at the lower ground floor near Kia.

Join the Gamefest and play NBA2k15, FIFA15, Call of Duty and many more console games at I.Tech, Cyberzone of SM City Cebu during mall hours.

Enjoy electronic dance music with the latest app “Traktor DJ” by DJ Gino V and DJ Angela on Aug. 29, 4 PM at the lower ground level of SM City Cebu.

Don’t miss the Toficon Series every Saturdays & Sundays of the entire month of August at the Cyberzone in SM Seaside City Cebu.

And on Aug. 6, get ready to take action with Cosplay Queen of the Philippines, Alodia Gosiengfiao as she kicks off this year’s out-of-this-world Cyber month in SM Seaside City Cebu.

First 100 customers to present a single or accumulated receipt worth P1,500 gets a backstage entry pass to meet and greet the famous cosplayer on Aug. 6, Sunday, 4 PM. Purchased items must be from the TECH FAIR exhibit at the Mountain Wing Atrium starting Aug. 2.

Techies, gamers, and otakus get ready to head on to your favorite SM Mall this August!