The Big Latch On 2017 at SM Seaside

IN support of the global campaign to promote breastfeeding, SM Cares, in partnership with SM Seaside City Cebu, will be holding The Big Latch On (TBLO) 2017 on August 6 at the Mountain Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu.

Over a thousand mothers from different parts of Cebu will gather in one venue to breastfeed simultaneously and offer peer support to each other. Also participating in the event is Hakab Na CEBU, a local support system for breastfeeding mothers.

Part of TBLO 2017’s aim is to promote, protect and support breastfeeding families by raising awareness of breastfeeding support and knowledge, helping communities positively support breastfeeding in public places, and make breastfeeding a normal part of day-to-day life at a local community level.