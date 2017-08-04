Casimero vs Sultan in PP42

Former IBF world flyweight champion Johnriel ‘Quadro Alas’ Casimero will face Jonas ‘Zorro’ Sultan for a title eliminator in the triple header main event of the Pinoy Pride 42 on Sept. 6 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

The winner between Sultan (13-3-0, 9kos), a boxer of ALA Boxing Gym, and Casimero (24-3-0,15KOs), a two-division world champion, will become a mandatory challenger to IBF super flyweight king Jerwin Ancajas.

Michael Aldeguer, ALA promotions president announced the news in a press conference at the Saint Mark’s Hotel on Friday.

The other main event will pit IBF world junior flyweight Milan Melindo defending his title against IBO junior flyweight king Hekkie Budler of South Africa. Jason Pagara, WBO’s top lightweight contender will also fight a foreign opponent. No name has been given at press time.