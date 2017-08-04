Lanete is new DOT-7 director

Joshur Judd Lanete has been appointed as the new regional director of the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7).

Lanete takes over the post left by the late Catalino Chan III, who passed away in March this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new regional director took his oath of office before Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo at the DOT-7 office in downtown Cebu City on Friday.

DOT-7 officer-in-charge Judy Gabato, in a phone interview, said Secretary Teo is set to make an official announcement regarding the appointment of Lanete.