Lanete is new DOT-7 director

03:39 PM August 4th, 2017

By: Victor Anthony Silva, August 4th, 2017 03:39 PM

New DOT-7 Secretary Joshur Judd Lanete took his oath of office on Friday. (PHOTO FROM DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM-PHILIPPINES)

 

Joshur Judd Lanete has been appointed as the new regional director of the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7).

Lanete takes over the post left by the late Catalino Chan III, who passed away in March this year.

The new regional director took his oath of office before Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo at the DOT-7 office in downtown Cebu City on Friday.

DOT-7 officer-in-charge Judy Gabato, in a phone interview, said Secretary Teo is set to make an official announcement regarding the appointment of Lanete.

