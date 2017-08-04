Rape suspect arrested in Badian

A MOTORCYLE-for-hire (habal-habal) driver was arrested for rape in Barangay Malabago, Badian town, Cebu early Friday.

Rolando Cabrera Purgatorio, 33, was transporting his passengers when he was apprehended by Badian police.

Purgatorio has been issued with a warrant of arrest in May 2014. But police failed to arrest the suspect when he went in hiding for four years.

The rape suspect is also tagged as the most wanted person of Badian, according to Senior Insp. Bonifacio Pareja, head of Badian PNP.

Purgatorio is now detained in Badian Police Station.