Davide welcomes free tuition law for SUCs

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III welcomed the approval of the newly signed law that seeks to provide free tuition to State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) nationwide.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act on Friday morning.

“That’s great news especially to our Cebuano students who deserve the right to college education,” he said.

Davide also reminded those who expressed its opposition that the constitution mandates education to be given the highest budget.

“Education should be given the topmost priority. It’s already in the law,” he added.