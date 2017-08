Sunrise Events President Wilfred Uytengsu announced on Friday that the IronMan 70.3 Asia Pacific Championships will return to Cebu in 2018.

Cebu hosted the AsPac Championships in 2016 and attracted 2,978 participants.

Uytengsu made the announcement with Department of Tourism secretary Wanda Teo during the Meet the Pros press conference at the Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa, the official venue of Sunday’s Cobra IronMan 70.3 Philippines.