Messenger shot down by security guard

05:40 PM August 4th, 2017

By: Benjie B. Talisic, Winston Ensomo, August 4th, 2017 05:40 PM

The body of Norberto Relacion lies at Osmeña Boulevard corner MP Yap Street, Barangay Capitol Site in Cebu City. (CDN PHOTO/ WINSTON ENSOMO)

A MESSENGER was shot down by a security guard along Osmeña Boulevard corner MP Yap Street, Barangay Capitol Site in Cebu City Friday afternoon.

Police identified the 48-year-old victim as Norberto Relacion, a resident of Upper Tore in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City who worked for the Life and Health Insurance Co. Inc.

PO3 Winston Ybañez of the Cebu City police said the suspect, a security guard named Michael Manatad, held a grudge against Relacion.

The two were supposedly friends with Manatad being connected to the Northpole Security Agency.

Manatad remains at large.

