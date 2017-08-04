Fajardo out of Gilas roster for Lebanon

CEBUANO June Mar Fajardo has officially begged off from joining Gilas Pilipinas in the Fiba Asia Championship in Lebanon next week after suffering a strained calf in the late moments of San Miguel Beer’s victory over TNT KaTropa in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Wednesday.

The reigning three-time MVP, through his mother team, had furnished Gilas coach Chot Reyes and PBA Commissioner Chito Narvasa a copy of a medical report he obtained after the win over the Texters.

Fajardo is suffering from a strained right calf that would need at least a week to recover and after that, another week for therapy before it is evaluated again.

The Fiba Asia will be played Aug. 8-20 and Fajardo is not taking chances because aggravating the injury would mean tearing it and being sidelined for a longer period of time.

By resting immediately, Fajardo will be available for the first stage of the World Cup Qualifying starting in November where the Filipinos will play home-and-away games in Chinese Taipei, Japan and Australia.

Gilas sees action on Wednesday against China and will play games against Iraq and Qatar in the first round in Beirut.