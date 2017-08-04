PRO-7 chief: Slain drug suspect a high-value target

NEW Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) Director Jose Mario Espino considered slain drug suspect Manolito “Dongdong” Sencil a high-value target.

Sencil and his cohort Jonathan Bacho were killed in a shootout during a buy-bust operation conducted by the combined elements from the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit 7, Regional Special Operations Group 7 and Talisay City Police Station in Palm View Village, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City on Thursday afternoon.

Espino said that Sencil allegedly had links with self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones of San Fernando, southern Cebu, and the Parojinog group of Ozamiz City since last year.

Sencil allegedly sourced his illegal drug supply from Ozamiz City.

Espino, however, said they could not conclude yet if Sencil took over the distribution of drugs in the Central Visayas after Sabalones surrendered.

Espino also said that based on their intelligence report, Sencil’s drug distribution was not only focused in Central Visayas but nationwide.

Espino said they were also not discounting the possibility that Sencil had underlings since he was a high-value drug personality.

The wife of Sencil, in an interview with Cebu Daily News, said that her husband was already subjected to a raid before by the same unit armed with a search warrant when Sencil had just gotten out of prison.

Atty. Louie Arma, the legal counsel of Sabalones, confirmed that his client and Sencil were friends.

Arma said his client is no longer involved in illegal drug activity after he surrendered to Philippine National Police Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

He, however, refused to reveal the exact location of his client but said Sabalones is not here in Central Visayas.