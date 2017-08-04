3 trucks held for ‘illegal’ quarry

LOCAL enforcement team under the Office the Mayor recently impounded three dump trucks which were found hauling minerals from a quarry site allegedly operated by Kalunasan Barangay Captain Nunilon Monares Jr.

In a news conference yesterday, Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he will cancel their business permit to halt the quarrying operation in Kalunasan.

Osmeña said the truck drivers failed to present a delivery receipt and other documents necessary to transport minerals.

Two of the trucks were already towed, while the third one was left in front of Guadalupe church after the truck driver escaped.

The impounding fee is P500 per day or P15,000 for a month.

Lito Vasquez, executive assistant to the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) said the dump trucks were carrying diorites.

He said the truck drivers were apprehended during a roadside inspection. “When they failed to present the documents, our local enforcement team was forced to issue an impounding receipt. And the source of minerals were allegedly from Captain Monares,” he said.

During an interrogation, the drivers said the operators allegedly told them that the quarrying and hauling operation in the area was legal and that they have the necessary documents.

Vasquez said that during transport of minerals, truck drivers should always carry with them the delivery receipts issued by the city or by the Mines and Geo-Sciences Bureau.

“What is appropriate is they (drivers) should have the delivery receipts. They cannot leave that. Also, it is complete with details. The source of the materials, who bought it, where will it be transported and the date should be on the receipt,” he said.

Cenro is also investigating whether the operation in Kalunasan is operated with an approved or renewed permit to extract minerals.

He said the failure to present the documents is a violation of City Ordinance 2115, which will be the basis for the issuance of a cease and desist order.