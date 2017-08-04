CCPO holds bomb drill

Nobody noticed that a bomb was planted inside the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC) until an explosion occurred in the area, causing people to panic during the bomb simulation exercise headed by the Cebu City Police Police (CCPO) yesterday noon.

A realistic scenario of the exercise was held inside the CCSC oval featuring an Ironman awarding ceremony with an estimated 1,500 participants and spectators.

Fifteen minutes later, an explosion occurred on the stage, causing deaths and injuries of the people attending the event.

Operatives from the CCPO, including the Special Weapons and Tactics, Bureau of Fire Protection and other rescue units immediately responded.

Police Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay, who acted as the incident commander, said the purpose of the activity was to test the capability of the different units to respond to an actual bomb explosion.

“The exercise tests the multiple functions of the units’ operational plan. It is a coordinated response to an emergency situation in a realistic simulation that involves the different agencies,” she said.

“The exercise will focus on the coordination, integration and interaction of the units’ policies, roles and responsibilities. This type of exercise will require quick but efficient decision-making process for the commander of the unit,” she added.

Macatangay said there were no lapses in the exercise, but still needs improvement.

“Always nato ni himuon nga exercise para makapag-perform og maayo. I can’t say that we have done it perfectly. That is why we need to have improvements in the units’ response and execution kay dapat paspason ang response jud,” she stressed.

“All the agencies involved know what they are doing and what they are supposed to do,” she concluded. /Correspondent Winston P. Ensomo