Davide approves CPDRC recommendations

TEN jail guards of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) dismissed by Gov. Hilario Davide III over jail anomalies will face administrative charges for grave misconduct.

This was among the recommendations made by provincial authorities approved by the governor, Friday.

CPDRC acting jail warden Roberto Legaspi refused to divulge the names of the jail officers, but said that Capitol’s Committee on Discipline and Investigation (CODI) was still facilitating dismissal proceedings.

A Capitol task force convened to discuss measures on how to strengthen jail security after a recent greyhound operation yielded illegal drugs worth P236,000 and P18,800 cash believed to be gambling proceeds.

Several improvised weapons were also confiscated in Tuesday’s raid, the fifth on CPDRC since President Duterte assumed office in July 2016.

The 10 jail guards allegedly connived with inmates to bring in contraband items inside CPDRC.

Canteen closure

Davide also approved the task force recommendation for the closure of a canteen run by inmates inside CPDRC where more than half of the 230 grams of shabu confiscated during the raid were found.

“The inmates had 100% control over the canteen. No management, no administration involved therefore we don’t have control over it,” Legaspi explained.

The canteen is managed by an inmates’ cooperative created to help implement jail improvements and conduct livelihood projects and recreational programs.

“The canteen will be shut down permanently as soon as the remaining supplies will run out,” Legaspi announced to reporters.

Other recommendations

While a complete ban on smoking was recommended by the task force, Davide refused to implement this one, citing “inevitable withdrawal syndrome” from inmates who hooked on smoking, Legaspi said.

To protect the health of detainees and jail guards who do not smoke, smoking will be allowed only in certain designated areas.

“We’re still reviewing that smoking ban policy. Maybe revise a few portions of it, and resend it to Governor Davide who is really inclined to designate a smoking area in the prison’s quadrangle. Instead of banning it entirely, the governor understands that it may be difficult to address withdrawal syndrome,” Legaspi explained.

Legaspi plans to revive the jail’s rehabilitation programs such as the “dancing inmates” which gained international fame in 2006 for recorded videos of the inmates’ choreographed dance numbers.

The monthly dance program meant to entertain visiting tourists was canceled in August 2016.

“It would be great if the police can spare some of their personnel in the jail because we don’t have the kind of expertise needed to prevent unlawful acts being done inside,” said Legaspi./with USJ-R Intern Rosalie O. Abatayo