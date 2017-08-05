39 arrested, P293K worth of drugs seized in Danao drug ops

THIRTY-NINE alleged drug peddlers and users were arrested in separate anti-drug operations in Danao City since Friday afternoon.

The operations yielded at least P293K worth of suspected illegal drugs.

In a strengthened “Oplan Limpyo Danao”, police conducted operations in barangays Taboc, Camaligbato, Masdan Maslog, Taytay, Poblacion and Hi-way Looc in the city from 1 PM on Friday until Saturday dawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeny Alerta, Jeffrey Capuno, Jovenal Buot, Jonnel Norio, Fritzel Amore and Andrew Buot and 12 other alleged drug peddlers were apprehended by police.

Twenty suspected drug users were also caught by Danao City police.

Seized from the 39 alleged drug personalities were three pieces of medium-sized packs and 168 sachets of shabu worth P293,560 and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Chief Insp. Gerard Pelare said drug pushers and users in the city “will all be put in jail.”

The suspects are now detained in Danao City jail pending the filing of charges against them next week.