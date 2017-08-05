Piolo Pascual headlines 16-strong Sun Life Tri Team for IronMan

SUN LIFE TRI TEAM headed by its ambassdor and celebrity triathlete Piolo Pascual will field in 16 participants in Sunday’s Cobra IronMan 70.3 Philippines in Cebu.

This was announced in a press conference Saturday at the Mactan Ballroom of Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa by Sun Life Financial Philippines’ Chief Marketing Officer Mylene Lopa.

Pascual will be doing the 90-kilometer bike leg for the relay team while fellow actor Enchong Dee, Christine Jacobs Sandejas and Bubbles Paraiso will be joining him in the major international triathlon race.

The rest of Sun Life Tri Team is composed of Jaymie Pizzaro, Jan Michael Chiu, Karl Villalonga, Alfred Diacosa, KB Espinosa, Rocio Pantaleon, Toots Malapad and Hazel Ferrer-Misa.