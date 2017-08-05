Cebuanos triumph in IronKids

Young Cebuano triathletes bagged titles in the Alaska IronKids competition Saturday morning at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa.

Moira Frances Erediano emerged champion in the 11 to 12 girls category as she finished with a total time of 34:25.

Another Cebuano Beboy Dolen also finished first in the 9 to 10 years old boys category, clocking 24:29.

Meanwhile, Tara Borlain and Juan Francisco Baniqued wrapped up their IronKids stints with a bang, topping the 13-14 category in their last year competing in the event.

Borlain clocked in an elapsed time of 41:34 to easily grab her second straight title in the girls division while Baniqued finished in 38:50 to win in the boys’ race.

The 14-year-old Borlain will not be eligible to compete in next year’s race as she will already be 15.

While Borlain won the race easily, Baniqued had to scramble for his win.

He and Joseff Miguel Quirino finished virtually tied with a final time of 38:50 but it was the defending champion Baniqued who was able to break the finish stripe with his chest while Quirino used his hand.