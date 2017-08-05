Search for article

Drug suspect escapes, common-law wife caught

04:54 PM August 5th, 2017

A SUSPECTED pusher escaped while his common-law partner was arrested in an aborted drug transaction at Sitio Saac, Barangay Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City last Friday morning.

Operatives of the regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) were transacting with suspected pusher Ricky Costora who sensed their cover and fired at their team leader’s right leg before escaping.

PDEA agents managed to detain Costora’s common-law partner Janet Pepito, a resident of Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

Pepito yielded packets of shabu worth P5,000.

