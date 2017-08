Global Cebu FC scored a 2-1 victory over Ilocos United FC in the Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) football field on Saturday.

Rufo Sanchez and Hikaru Minegeshi scored in the 63rd and 67th minute to tow Global Cebu to the victory.

Global Cebu improved its record to 8-4-2 (win-draw-loss) good for 28 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilocos United FC’s lone goal came in the first half from Charlie Beaton. Ilocos dropped to (0-3-11) for three points.