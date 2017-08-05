Search for article

1K jaywalkers caught in Mandaue City

06:43 PM August 5th, 2017

By: Miguel Ernest Ermac, August 5th, 2017 06:43 PM

ABOUT 11,900 persons were caught for violating the Anti-Jaywalking Law in Mandaue City for the first six months of the year, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) said.

TEAM chief Glenn Antigua said nearly all violators came from Barangay Centro Mandaue City, where Mandaue City Hall is located.

Antigua said they had never subpoenaed any violator yet, as everyone paid the fines immediately.

Antigua also clarified that TEAM doesn’t have any quota on the number of violators they are supposed to arrest monthly.

He said the fines will go to the city’s trust funds which will finance the city’s projects.

