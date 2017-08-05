Lapu netter Cuizon bags 10-unisex title of Milo Nationals

LAPU-LAPU City netter Chad Connor Cuizon earned the right to represent the country in Milo-sanctioned international tournaments in Thailand and Malaysia this November.

This after the CCL-Centrex student ruled the 10-unisex division of the Milo Tennis National Finals yesterday in Ortigas Center in Metro Manila.

ADVERTISEMENT

He defeated Kean Enriquez, 8–6, Kidlat Estogero, 8–2, and Joji Taketomi, 8–1, to emerge as the champion.

The tournament follows a single round-robin format with the top netter after the elimination round being crowned champion.

“He really worked hard for this,” said Chad’s mom, Pops Cuizon. “We were here since August 1 to train with coach Hanna Espinosa and De La Salle University and coach Roland Kraut.”

Cuizon will play the first three of his four international tournaments in Malaysia before traveling to Thailand for the last Milo tournament.