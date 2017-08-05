Borlain caps Cebu IronKids in style

TARA Borlain didn’t look exhausted when she crossed the finish line to defend her title in the girls 13-14 category of the 2017 Alaska IronKids Cebu on Saturday at the Shangri-la Mactan Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu City.

Saying goodbye to the meet seems more difficult.

Borlain executed a graceful bow in front of the crowd as she bid farewell to a race that she and her family dominated for the past couple of years.

“For me the most memorable (IronKids moment) is the one with my sisters in it,” the 14-year-old Borlain said after another dominating performance where she clocked 41 minutes and 34 seconds.

That capped a remarkable end to her IronKids career in Cebu.

Guided by her ever supportive father Ringo, Borlain was so passionate with the sport. And the best part was that every time she conquers the intimidating swim-bike-run race, her bond with her family gets stronger.

Last year, Tara and her sister Sarah, finished 1-2 in the premier category, a race described by organizers as one, if not the most memorable IronKids moment in history.

Nicole Marie Del Rosario finished second in 45:21, almost four minutes behind the champion.

On the possibility of Tara joining the IronMan now that she’s no longer qualified in the kids race, her dad Ringo said, “Not yet. She’s still very young. She’s going to focus more on her studies, but (she) will also join races.”

Tara is also reportedly interested in track and field.

“She is so passionate when it comes to running. One thing she doesn’t wanna miss is running,” Ringo said.