STATEMENT WIN

New-look UC off to strong start in Cesafi hoops, beats SWU-Phinma

Games today:

Cebu Coliseum

1:00 PM: USC vs Don Bosco (High School)

2:30 PM: UV vs CIT-U (High School)

4:00 PM: UV vs USC (College)

5:30 PM: CIT-U vs USPF (College)

The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters opened their new era of collegiate basketball in style as they took down the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, 59-49, in opening game of the 17th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament last night at the Cebu Coliseum.

Peter Codilla led the Webmasters with 14 points, five boards and two steals, while playing spirited defense of SWU’s main big man Reeve Ugsang, holding the latter to just six points in what was a sluggish and oftentimes rugged game.

Michael Gonzaga and John Jabello had eight each, the former scoring on a fastbreak layup that put the Webmasters up by eight, 55-47, 1:14 left to go.

Cameroonian forward Frederick Elombi and Joven Tagudin then followed that up with two more buckets to put the game out of the Cobras’ reach.

William Polican paced SWU-Phinma with 13 points but got subpar numbers from their vaunted backcourt of John Lloyd Luz and Shaquille Imperial.

Good thing for SWU-Phinma though, as their younger counterparts, the Baby Cobras, surprised last year’s runners-up, the UC Baby Webmasters, 78-74, in the opening salvo of this season.

UC was up by a matchstick, 70-69, when reserve guard Harvey Sanchez broke free for an unmolested layup to give SWU the lead, 71-70.

Then, Patrick Montano sank a dagger of a triple with 29.5 seconds to push the Baby Cobras’ lead up to four, 74-70.

Zareygel Rosano led SWU in scoring with 19 points, while Montano finished with 18. Sanchez came off the bench and put in 16 while big man Matthew Flores added 13.

Virlou Orquez paced UC with 25 points.