Drunken Briton nabbed for threatening cop

A DRUNKEN Briton was arrested after threatening a police officer in Oslob town, Cebu at 8 am Sunday.

Adrian Gregory Griffiths, a 56 year-old resident of Barangay Labangon, Cebu City swam towards a whaleshark watching interaction area without any assistance from the Oslob tourism office.

After the Oslob police precinct received a report on Griffiths’s entry into the area, a police officer arrived at the area and Griffiths allegedly threatened to kill him.

He was arrested and faces charges of grave threat and disobedience.