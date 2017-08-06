Search for article

Drunken Briton nabbed for threatening cop

SHARES:

03:22 PM August 6th, 2017

Recommended
By: Christian Orellano, Winston Ensomo, August 6th, 2017 03:22 PM

A DRUNKEN Briton was arrested after threatening a police officer in Oslob town, Cebu at 8 am Sunday.

Adrian Gregory Griffiths, a 56 year-old resident of Barangay Labangon, Cebu City swam towards a whaleshark watching interaction area without any assistance from the Oslob tourism office.

After the Oslob police precinct received a report on Griffiths’s entry into the area, a police officer arrived at the area and Griffiths allegedly threatened to kill him.

He was arrested and faces charges of grave threat and disobedience.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.