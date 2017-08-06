Search for article

Fisherman found floating lifeless off Daanbantayan shores

03:29 PM August 6th, 2017

By: Christian Orellano, Winston Ensomo, August 6th, 2017 03:29 PM

HUMAN remains were found floating in the seawaters of Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Poblacion, Daanbantayan, Cebu on Sunday dawn.

Police identified the remains as being Jomel Gilbuena Batiancila, a 44 year-old fisherman of Sitio San Vicente Barangay Poblacion, Daanbantayan.

Sherwin Arriesgado, a 37 year-old fisherman discovered the body along with two other fishermen.

He said Batiancila had wounds on the right side of his head and on the lower left of his back.

The victim’s remains are brought to the morgue where it will undergo autopsy.

