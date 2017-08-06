Thriatlete died in IronMan 70.3 in Cebu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A triathlete from San Pedro town in Laguna died of cardiac arrest during the swim leg of the Cobra IronMan 70.3 Philippines on Sunday morning.

The Philippine Red Cross identified the athlete as Eric Nadal Mediavillo, 47, from PMMA Multi Sport team. Sources said Mediavillo appeared to be on track during the start of the 1.9-km swim course at the beachfront of Shangri-La’s Mactan Island Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu.

But he suddenly stopped and was seen waving his hands, calling the attention of the race marshals who immediately swam to the athlete.

Mediavillo was unconscious when he was brought to shore. Paramedics tried to revive him before bringing him to the Mactan Doctor’s Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival at 9:47 a.m. Organizers of Cobra Ironman 70.3 Philippines had yet to issue a statement on the incident.