Davide: No P10K incentive for CPDRC jail guards

05:19 PM August 6th, 2017

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III delivers his speech at Capitol Social Hall during the 448th founding anniversary of Cebu Province. (CDN PHOTO/ SANTINO BUNACHITA)

Jail guards will not be receiving any cash incentives from the province after police found illegal drugs and tally sheets for illegal gambling during a recent raid.

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III said all casual and regular employees in the province would receive a bonus of P10,000 each except for guards at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC).

The announcement was made on Sunday during the 448th founding anniversary celebration at Cebu Provincial Capitol.

The governor pointed out that the bonus was gien for “superior achievements and accomplishments” of the Capitol employees.

But he added he was not satisfied with the performance of CPDRC guards after the recent Operation Greyhound yielded several sachets of illegal drugs and tally sheets of illegal gambling.

“Pagtinarong mo diha sa (Better shape up those assigned at the) CPDRC. Heads will roll. I can assure you, heads will roll,” he warned.

