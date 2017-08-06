Shabu worth P6.9 M seized in Compostela

MORE than P6 million worth of shabu were seized by the Cebu police from two suspected drug pushers and a minor at Barangay Estaca, Compostela town in Cebu at 3 a.m on Sunday.

The three suspects were identified as Jason Barrieto Damole, a 38-year-old resident of Sitio DapDap in Barangay Catarman in Lilloan town Cebu, 20-year-old Kimbely Avila of Sitio Cogon, Barangay Maslog in Danao City and a minor.

About 590 grams of shabu worth P6.9 million were confiscated along with P500 in marked money and P4,000 in cash proceeds from drug sales.

The suspects were temporarily detained at the Mandaue City police while the minor was taken into custody by social workers.