2 Argao drug suspects elude arrest

Two alleged drug suspects eluded arrested after they went into the woods of Barangay Anajao, Argao town to hide.

But police confiscated three big packs and a small plastic pack believed to contain shabu and drug paraphernalia from a house which suspects Rexon Panerio and Michael Dayon used in their illegal drugs business.

Argao Police Chief Cesar Misola Jr. said they raided a houses in Barangay Anajao which the suspects reportedly occupied on Sunday dawn.

However, the two sensed the presence of the raiding team and immediately fled. Misola said that Panerio and Dayanon jumped into a slope located at the back of their house and later vanished into the nearby woods.

Since it was still dark then, Misola said, they had difficulty in locating the two drug suspects who are now subject of a hot pursuit operation.