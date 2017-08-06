Fisherman found on waters of Daanbantayan town

The body of a fisherman was found on the waters of Sitio Mahayahay in Barangay Poblacion, Daanbantayan, Cebu on Sunday dawn.

Police identified the victim as Jomel Gilbuena Batiancilla, 44, from Barangay Langub in Kinatarkan Island located off mainland Sta. Fe town in Bantayan Island.

Batiancilla was found with wounds on the right side of his head and lower back when found by a group of three fishermen led by Sherwin Arriesgado.

Daanbantayan police said they are still awaiting outcome of the autopsy on Batiancilla to determine what may have caused his injuries.