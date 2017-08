Two suspected drug pushers were caught in a drug bust by Badian police at Barangay Matutinao, Badian town in Cebu, on Sunday afternoon.

Police identified the suspects as Gedeon Caruana, 45, a resident of Barangay Malabago, Badian town and Mharjun Carcines, 24, presiding at Sitio Sawang, Barangay Poblacion, Badian.

Caruana is listed in the town’s drug-watchlist, while Carcines was among the surrenderers of the town. Police seized P17,500 worth of shabu from the two men.