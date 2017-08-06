Digong’s request for troops an ‘intensified security posture’ — Palace

President Rodrigo Duterte’s request for additional 20,000 troops in Mindanao is part of the “intensified security posture” in areas with “continuing security threats,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said on Sunday.

“The deployment of troops to Marawi and other points in Mindanao needs to be re-balanced to ensure maximum effectiveness,” Abella said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Senator Sonny Angara confirmed that the President wanted additional troops following renewed threats from Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to attack at least three areas in Mindanao.

“The President said he would like to upgrade Armed Forces in terms of capabilities and personnel, and I think those reforms are necessary,” Angara told reporters in an interview.

Meanwhile, Drilon said that it was Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana who requested for “additional manpower” of “about 20,000 soldiers.”

According to Senator Panfilo Lacson, the Senate can help the government respond to terror threats through a legislation that would increase the troop ceiling of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“In terms of legislation, we can help by probably fast-tracking legislation maybe in the budget to increase the troop ceiling. We’re talking here of something like 20,000 more troops for the AFP and around 10,000 for the PNP. Mga bata (Young officers),” Lacson told reporters on Wednesday.