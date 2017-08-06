National Book Store brings ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ author Kevin Kwan to Cebu

NATIONAL Book Store brings international bestselling author Kevin Kwan to Cebu for a book signing event on August 27, at 2 p.m. in the City Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. Only books purchased from National Book Store and Powerbooks will be accommodated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwan is currently promoting his latest book “Rich People Problems.” When Nicholas Young hears that his grandmother, Su Yi, is on her deathbed, he rushes to be by her bedside–but he’s not alone. The entire Shang-Young clan has convened from all corners of the globe to stake claim on their matriarch’s massive fortune.

With each family member vying to inherit Tyersall Park—a trophy estate on 64 prime acres in the heart of Singapore—Nicholas’s childhood home turns into a hotbed of speculation and sabotage.

Kwan is the man behind “Crazy Rich Asians,” which is now being adapted into a feature film by Ivanhoe Pictures and Color Force, the producers of “The Hunger Games” movies. It’s sequel “China Rich Girlfriend” was described by People Magazine as “a field guide to Asia’s uberwealthy echelon and comic satire at its best.” Kwan was born and raised in Singapore, where he attended Anglo-Chinese School.

After obtaining his first degree in creative writing from the University of Houston, Kwan moved to Manhattan to pursue a BFA at Parsons School of Design. Kwan currently resides in Manhattan.

The book signing in Cebu is made possible in partnership with SM

Seaside City Cebu.

Kwan will also have a book signing event in Hong Kong on August 25, 2017, 6 p.m., at Metro Books, Elements Mall.

“Crazy Rich Asians,” “China Rich Girlfriend,” and “Rich People Problems”’ are available in National Book Store, National Book Store Express, and Powerbooks.

Shop online at nationalbookstore.com. Share your excitement by using the #KevinKwaninCebu. For more updates, follow NBS on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube (@nbsalert), join their public chat on Viber, and visit their blog (blog.nationalbookstore.com).