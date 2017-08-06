Guidicelli, Castillo hope to see fellow celebrities join full race

CEBUANO triathletes Paul Jake Castillo and Matteo Guidicelli were happy to see their fellow celebrities competing in the Cobra IronMan 70.3 Philippines on Sunday in Cebu.

Although some only participated in the relay competition, their performances didn’t go unnoticed.

“It’s nice to see Kim Chiu, that’s very unpredictable,” Guidicelli, who has an upcoming movie with the Cebuana actress, said. “She’s very good. She enjoyed and was very enthusiastic.”

The 27-year-old Chiu joined the bike leg of the relay competition in her first IronMan race.

Celebrities Jake Cuenca (bike) and Gerald Anderson (bike) also joined the relay competition together with Piolo Pascual (bike), Enchong Dee (swim), and Gretchen Fullido (swim).

Guidicelli said he would want to see fellow celebrities join the full race next.

“They’re not really triathletes since most of them were in the relay. But hopefully I’ll get to see them joining the full race,” said Guidicelli, who competed anew in the prestigious race.

Castillo, of the Omega Pro Tri-Team, is also hoping to see more celebrities in the individual competition.

“Actually I was with them (Cuenca and Anderson) and I encouraged them to join the IronMan as an individual,” Castillo said.