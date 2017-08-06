Perfect IronMan marred by swimmer’s death

IT was supposed to be a perfect race. The weather was perfect for an IronMan event. Colorful vintas loaded with drum-pounding youngsters and thousands of cheerers lining the streets lent a festive atmosphere.

But still, the 2017 Cobra IronMan 70.3 race took on a tragic turn yesterday when a male relay participant died of apparent heart attack while doing the swim leg for the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) Multi-Sports Team.

Race marshals and personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard said Eric Nadal Mediavillo, 46, married, of San Pedro Laguna, asked for their assistance while doing the swim leg.

They were able to pull him out of the water and bring him to the Mactan Doctor’s Hospital where he was declared dead at 9:47 a.m. by attending physician Dr. Daquipa.

Initial investigation conducted by PO3 Joseph Ruel Cutanda of the Homicide Division revealed that at around 8:30 a.m. yesterday, Mediavillo was seen waving his hand and asking for help while in the seawaters of the Shangri-La’s Resort and Spa.

Paramedics from the Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation (Eruf) immediately applied first-aid treatment on Mediavillo before transporting him to the Mactan Doctor’s Hospital.

PO3 Cutanda said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of Mediavillo’s death.

Police investigators also reported seeing Mediavillo’s wife in the hospital premises. She, however, refused to grant an interview.

Meanwhile, Sunrise Events Inc. founder Fred Uytengsu said in an ambush interview that they are still finalizing plans of extending financial assistance to Mediavillo’s family.

Mediavillo’s colleagues at the PMMA also refused to issue any statement.

Based on Mediavillo’s Facebook page, he was a ship captain of the Eagle Star company in Manila and has traveled around the world.

Determined triathlete

Martin Ilagan, a friend and Mediavillo’s long-time bike fitter, was also in shock.

“I was really shocked when I saw his picture on Facebook which was shared by my friends along with the shocking news of his death,” Ilagan said.

Ilagan revealed that Mediavillo had been into triathlon for many years and always kept himself fit.

According to Ilagan, Mediavillo was a determined triathlete and a very nice guy who trained hard whenever he had a race.

“We always talk about his triathlon experience because he’s been to a lot of places to join races. He looked fine. In fact we were joking when we met before the race at the expo where I wished him good luck. We even agreed to meet after the race,” said Ilagan.

Ilagan owns a triathlon-related company in Manila named Forward Motion.