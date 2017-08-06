CPDRC OIC: All Cebu jail employees should not get their bonus

The incentives of the administrative staff of the Cebu Provincial jail should also be withheld.

Roberto “Bobby” Legaspi, officer-in-charge of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC), said this after Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III announced during his State of the Province Address that he would withhold the P10,000 incentives of CPDRC jail guards for their poor performance.

“It’s unfair. It should be everybody because we cannot pinpoint who’s involved so everybody should pay. Not just one person,” he said when sought for comment on the governor’s announcement.

There are a total of 133 employees of the CDPRC, of which, 63 are jail guards.

During his message on Sunday’s afternoon’s 448th founding anniversary of Cebu province, Davide announced that the more than 1,500 casual and regular employees of Capitol would receive a P10,000 cash incentive for their “superior achievements and accomplishments.”

He, however, said that he would withhold the incentives of the jail guards because he was not satisfied with their performance especially with the continued presence of contraband and illegal drugs inside the CPDRC.

Legaspi said he would recommend to the governor that all employees, and not just the jailguards, of the CPDRC should not be given their incentives.