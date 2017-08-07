Cebu City gives cash assistance to kin of fallen soldiers, cop

The Cebu City Government handed P500,000 cheques to the kin of each of the four uniformed personnel who died in the encounter between government troops and the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Inabanga, Bohol last April.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña personally handed the cheques to the family members at the Plaza Sugbo grounds in front of City Hall after their flag raising ceremony on Monday morning.

“Ako ipakita sa tanang sundalo dinhi (I will show to all soldiers here), if you die for us, we will help you more than the national government will ever help you,” the mayor said in a speech.

He said that even of the personnel died in an encounter in Bohol, their sacrifice also benefited Cebu City as they also prevented ASG members from infiltrating Cebu.

Those who were recognized were PO2 Rey Anthony Nazareno, 2nd Lt. Estelito Saldua Jr., Sgt. John Dexter Duero, and Corp. Meljune Cajaban.

The cheques were received by Nazareno’s parents, Saldua’s mother, and the wives of Duero and Cajaban.

In a response on behalf of the families, Janette Cajaban, the wide of Corp. Cajaban, thanked the city government their support.

She said that even if it’s hard for them to see their kids grow up without their father, they will continue to strive and live each day with the support of other people.