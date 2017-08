The organizers and athletes of the recently concluded Cobra IronMan 70.3 Philippines donated P250,000 and 30 medicine cabinets to Bankal National High School in Lapu-Lapu City Monday morning.

They also held a tree planting activity where they planted jackfruit and calamansi saplings on the school grounds.

The donations were initiated by Sunrise Events, Inc and Children’s Hour Philippines Foundation, Inc.