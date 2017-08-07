Underpass construction stalled again

The scheduled start of the underpass project along N. Bacalso Ave. in Cebu City tomorrow, August 8, will not push through.

According to the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), they found out that some of residents living near the first phase of the P683 million underpass project were not aware tomorrow’s schedule.

“We advised the DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the contractor to call all the affected residents to a meeting first, anyway, there aren’t a lot of them,” said CCTO operations chief Francisco Ouano.

First phase of the project will involve the closure of the northbound side of N. Bacalso Ave. in the portion in front of Shopwise.

Once it will be closed, Ouano estimated that there are around 100 residential houses as well as stores that will be trapped and will need an alternative access.

Ouano said they had an inspection of the site last Sunday and that they have already informed the contractor, WT Construction, about the concern.

He assured that once they will be able to do the meeting, the project can already start.

The construction of the underpass has been delayed for more than two months already.

A traffic dry run was first held last June 7.

But the CCTO decided the defer the project implementation back then after noting that alternative roads near the site were dilapidated and needed to be repaired.