Two CPDRC jail guards caught sneeking P69K cash

BARELY a week since 10 jail guards from the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) were ordered to be relieved, another two jail guards are being investigated after they were caught attempting to smuggle P69,000 cash outside the penitentiary.

CPDRC acting jail warden Roberto Legaspi told reporters in the Capitol this morning that an hour after last Tuesday’s greyhound operation, a male jail guard was apprehended for hiding cash worth P60,000 in his pockets.

According to Legaspi, the jail officer claimed the money was his, and that he was on his way outside to buy a motorcycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legaspi also said a female jail guard was caught stashing cash amounting to P9,000 inside her underwear, and reportedly refused to answer questions from authorities.

“After the greyhound, we also conducted inspection among jail officers. We already requested the PNP in the region (Police Regional Office – 7) to file cases against them,” he explained.

All 133 employees in the CDPRC are prohibited to bring cash inside the penitentiary.

Legaspi said their office is yet to check with police for updates before bringing the case to the Capitol’s Committee on Discipline and Investigation.