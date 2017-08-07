Three nabbed in Carcar buy-bust operations

Three newly identified drug personalities were arrested in two separate buy-bust operations in Carcar City, southern Cebu early Monday.

Kevin al Navaro, Jerosame Ramos and Lucille Mabitag were apprehended in the buy-bust operations in Barangays Poblacion and Valladolid in Carcar at dawn.

Seized from Navaro were two pieces of medium-sized and eleven sachets of shabu.

Ramos and Mabitag, meanwhile, yielded 17 sachets of shabu.

According to Carcar City police, the confiscated shabu is worth P236,000.

The three suspects are now detained in Carcar City jail.