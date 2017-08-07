Inmates have rights, says Ortega on proposed mandatory drug test

Cebu Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Orvi Ortega said their office is still working their official statement on the mandatory drug testings for inmates of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC), which was recommended by the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) last Thursday.

He also said they are still yet to obtain the formal request from the CPADAO.

“We’re going to research on possible laws that may allow drug tests among inmates. But if there is really no legal basis, we will be sending then the corresponding statement,” explained Ortega.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also stated that implementing a mandatory drug tests among inmates should be carefully looked into.

“To implement possible mandatory drug tests in CPDRC inmates, we have to be careful. These inmates also have rights despite charges filed against them,” added Ortega.

CPADAO chief Carmen Remedios Durano – Meca earlier proposed for a mandatory drug testing among CPDRC inmates, citing similar requests from penitentiaries in Cebu managed by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

CPDRC acting warden, Roberto Legaspi, earlier welcomed the proposal.