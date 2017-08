A 50-year old man was found lifeless inside his house in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City Sunday morning.

Samuel Mendoza’s body was discovered by Mabolo police officers after the victim’s cousin became suspicious of the foul odor from Mendoza’s house.

SPO1 Alberto Diamante said Mendoza’s body was already in a decomposition state, which means he has been dead for two to three days already.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mendoza’s body will be subjected to autopsy to determine the cause of his death.