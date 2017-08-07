Two CNU grads top Guidance Counselor exam

Two graduates from Cebu Normal University (CNU) have made it to the list of topnotchers in the August 2017 Guidance Counselor Licensure Examination.

Jaseluh Remolador Saturinas ranks third with an average rating of 88.75 percent while Marie Donnabelle Olo Yan ranks tenth with an average rating of 87.55 percent.

The results were released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Monday, just two days after the last day of the examination.

There were 256 out of 393 who passed the examination given by the Board of Guidance and Counseling in Manila, Cagayan De Oro and Cebu.