Search for article

Two CNU grads top Guidance Counselor exam

SHARES:

By:

@MichPadayhag

07:27 PM August 7th, 2017

Recommended
By: Michelle Joy L. Padayhag, August 7th, 2017 07:27 PM

(PRC PHOTO)

Two graduates from Cebu Normal University (CNU) have made it to the list of topnotchers in the August 2017 Guidance Counselor Licensure Examination.

Jaseluh Remolador Saturinas ranks third with an average rating of 88.75 percent while Marie Donnabelle Olo Yan ranks tenth with an average rating of 87.55 percent.

The results were released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Monday,  just two days after the last day of the examination.

There were 256 out of 393 who passed the examination given by the Board of Guidance and Counseling in Manila, Cagayan De Oro and Cebu.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.