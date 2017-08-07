Search for article

PRO-7 clarifies Sencil’s relationship with Sabalones, Parojinog

SHARES:

07:37 PM August 7th, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie B. Talisic, August 7th, 2017 07:37 PM

The Director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) cleared out rumors that a drug peddler who was killed in a shootout on Aug 3. is the son the former Ozamis City Mayor in Mindanao.

“We have verified that Manolito Sencil is not the son of former Ozamis City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog,” said PRO-7 Jose Mario Espino.

However, Espino said that Sencil and self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones were principal sponsors during the wedding of Reynaldo’s father.

Sencil was killed in a drug-bust operation in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City on August 3, while Parojinog was killed along with 15 others during a drug raid conducted by police in Ozamis City on July 30.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.