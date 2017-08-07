PRO-7 clarifies Sencil’s relationship with Sabalones, Parojinog

The Director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) cleared out rumors that a drug peddler who was killed in a shootout on Aug 3. is the son the former Ozamis City Mayor in Mindanao.

“We have verified that Manolito Sencil is not the son of former Ozamis City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog,” said PRO-7 Jose Mario Espino.

However, Espino said that Sencil and self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones were principal sponsors during the wedding of Reynaldo’s father.

Sencil was killed in a drug-bust operation in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City on August 3, while Parojinog was killed along with 15 others during a drug raid conducted by police in Ozamis City on July 30.