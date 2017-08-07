Police, drug agents agree to synchronize war on drugs

THE regional directors of the Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 7 (PDEA-7) have agreed to synchronize their efforts in the fight against illegal drugs.

During his courtesy call to PRO-7 Chief Jose Mario Espino yesterday, PDEA-7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz showed to Espino the names of drug personalities based on their intelligence report.

Espino also gave PDEA-7 the names of drug personalities based on their intelligence gathering.

“We had a very productive meeting. Nahiusa atoang (We united our) purpose, objectives and targets for Region 7,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz said the proliferation of illegal drugs is a big problem and that the two offices should synchronize their efforts to address this.

Ruiz also admitted that they need to strengthen coordination with the police especially in going after the drug suspects.

On the part of PRO-7, Espino said they will review the strategies of both offices in fighting illegal drugs.

He said the PRO-7 and PDEA-7 will also strengthen cooperation and collaboration in going after the supplier of illegal drugs in the region.

“PDEA-7 will play an active role to reduce illegal drug cases, and we will just help,” Espino said.

No shabu lab in Cebu

Meanwhile, Ruiz said that based on their monitoring, there is no shabu laboratory in Cebu.

Ruiz commented on rumors that there might be a shabu laboratory in Cebu after the confiscation of P6.9 million worth of shabu in Mandaue City last Saturday.

“As of now, we haven’t monitored a shabu laboratory (in the region). And if we receive information regarding this, we will immediately conduct an investigation to validate the report,” Ruiz said.