Cuenco wants fast probe on Peter Lim

Former congressman Antonio Cuenco said Peter Lim, who is allegedly involved in illegal drug trade, should be properly probed.

Cuenco, the former representative of the second district of Cebu City, told the media during the 888 News Forum on Tuesday that he personally does not have knowledge of Lim’s whereabouts but “let the evidence speak for themselves.”

Cebu businessman Peter Lim faces cases against his alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade. He was publicly named by President Rodrigo Duterte as one of the country’s biggest drug lord.

Cuenco urges the police and the Department of Justice to hasten the investigation on Lim’s alleged drug business. Lim was first investigated in 2001.

The former congressman admitted that reviving the issue on Peter Lim may put his life in danger.

“But I hope not. God forbid,” Cuenco said.