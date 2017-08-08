Man escapes after shooting police in Mambaling buy-bust

Police are currently on the hunt for William Sumalinog after he wounded a police officer and escaped arrested during a buy-bust operation in Mambaling, Cebu City Monday evening.

According to police report, Sumalinog drew his gun after he noticed that he was selling shabu to a police officer past 9 in the evening on Monday.

The wounded police, PO1 Dennis Ybañez, was brought to the Sacred Heart Hospital after sustaining wounds in his abdomen, left leg and left shoulder.

Sumalinog, who was also wounded, evaded arrest after running from the scene.

Sumalinog is a resident of Barangay Cogon, Cordova.

The buy-bust was a joint operation of the Cordova and Mambaling police stations.